Increase in active coronavirus cases at hospital

Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There has been an increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 at a hospital that’s dealing with an outbreak.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 29 active cases in patients and 29 active cases in staff at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital.

According to Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia’s state health officer, there is testing going on Monday. She says they are trying to do testing twice a week. Cabell County EMS is helping with testing events.

Dr. Amjad says the West Virginia National Guard did clean last week.

WSAZ reported the outbreak on October 15.

Click here for our previous coverage on this story.

