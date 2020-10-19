Increase in active coronavirus cases at hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There has been an increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 at a hospital that’s dealing with an outbreak.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 29 active cases in patients and 29 active cases in staff at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital.

According to Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia’s state health officer, there is testing going on Monday. She says they are trying to do testing twice a week. Cabell County EMS is helping with testing events.

Dr. Amjad says the West Virginia National Guard did clean last week.

WSAZ reported the outbreak on October 15.

