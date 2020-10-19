Advertisement

Johnson County school officials discuss remote transition

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The doors to Johnson County Schools will not be opening to students Monday, but that does not mean learning will not happen.

Based on the guidance put out by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, schools in “red” counties on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map are advised to pause in-person learning until the county is out of the red.

School officials in Johnson County made the final decision to go remote Saturday.

Principal Noel Crum at Johnson Central High School said students and staff are ready.

“We have really spent the last several months all the way back into June and July preparing for a virtual environment,” said Crum.

When the county moved to red on the COVID map, Superintendent Thom Cochran was advised by the state to start remote learning.

The county was at a 27 percent incidence rate per 100,000 people and he said Sunday that went up to 29 percent.

“We also have a high number of students at staff who are quarantined,” said Cochran.

He said139 people are quarantined with nine active cases in schools.

To keep people safe, he decided to send them home with one exception. High school activities can continue because sports are in post season. He said they worked hard during their seasons and that matters now in tournaments.

“If they don’t compete this week then their season is over,” said Cochran. “If we have teams that have to quarantine their season is over anyway.”

The decision for the following week will be made on Thursday.

Principal Crum said each student is prepared for what comes with devices.

“Nothing beats being in a live classroom but we are able to deliver instruction pretty close to what they would normally have,” said Crum.

Superintendent Cochran tells Johnson County communities to mask-up and social distance.

“...So we can keep everyone safe so we can get back in school,” said Cochran.

Cochran said an update to the schools plan will come out late this week with a revised plan for elementary schools students. He said they could possibly go back to the classroom for fewer days a week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

