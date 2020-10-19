Largest number of COVID-19 cases for a Monday in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - There are 647 new cases of COVID-19.

Governor Andy Beshear says this is the largest number of coronavirus for a Monday that they’ve ever had.

81 of those new cases are kids 18 years old and younger.

There have been nine new deaths related to the coronavirus, according to Kentucky Public Health.

Health officials say there are 88,247 total cases. There have been 1,326 deaths.

17,229 people have recovered.

