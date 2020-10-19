Man sentenced for second degree murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who pleaded guilty to second degree murder will spend over two decades in a correctional facility.

Braheem Griffin was sentenced to 25 years, which will run concurrently to his other offenses. That’s according to Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Griffin, 26, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in August. Back in July 2019, Trequan Gibson was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side. He was 19 years old.

