Meigs County community rallies together to find missing man

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Nearly 200 volunteers and neighbors gathered Sunday to search for Kenneth Hayes, 80 of Rocksprings Road in Pomeroy.

“We don’t want to give up. We want to find Kenny,” said Sheriff Keith Wood.

Hayes was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. driving his red 1995 Honda Gl 1500 Gikdwing Trike with a friend.

Hayes and his friend got separated at a stop sign near where Ohio State Route 684 and Ohio State Route 143 cross.

The search party was organized by members of Hayes' church.

“We have people from West Virginia, Ohio. It’s a great thing and we really appreciate all everyone is doing. I know I can speak for the family, they are real encouraged by this, and what a blessing,” said David Johnson, Hayes' Pastor.

Sheriff Keith Wood says a search team of volunteers found Kenneth Hayes' body along Route 143 in the Harrisonville area just before 2 p.m.

“I love my community , and I love the people. We brought two states together to look for man,” Sheriff Wood. “It’s tremendous to see the support that people care about a fellow citizen, and they would get out there if something is wrong or to help them when they don’t have anything.”

According to the Meigs County Sheriff, the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with helicopter search efforts.

