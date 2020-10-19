Advertisement

More COVID-19 cases reported at health and rehab center

Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center
Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are more cases of coronavirus being reported at the Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 53 positive residents and 29 positive staff as of Monday, October 19.

It is considered an outbreak.

WSAZ first reported the outbreak on Friday, October 16. There were 22 positive residents and 16 positive staff.

