More than 55 quarantined from two schools in Putnam County

More than 55 people from two schools in Winfield have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 55 people from two schools in Winfield have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Putnam County Schools made the announcement Monday, saying it mainly affects Winfield Middle where 56 people have been asked to quarantine.

It also affects one person from Winfield Elementary School, according to school officials.

They say two people from Winfield Middle have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

