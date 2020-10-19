MU player wins CUSA Defensive Player of the Week

DALLAS - For the 3rd time this season, Conference USA named a Herd star the Defensive Player of the Week. Eli Neal had 7 tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception in their win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Neal was huge for the Thundering Herd in a 35-17 win at Louisiana Tech Saturday, as he helped pace a defensive effort that limited the host Bulldogs to just seven yards rushing on 24 carries to go with a 1-for-10 clip on third down attempts. He recorded seven tackles (three solo) with his first interception and a tackle for loss. The interception came on Tech’s first play from scrimmage and his 11-yard return set up the Thundering Herd’s first touchdown of the evening. The Memphis native also combined with Jamare Edwards to make the game’s biggest defensive play and the duo stuffed Tech running back Justin Henderson on the goal line as time expired to end the first half. On the season, Neal is Marshall’s second-leading tackler with 24 stops (nine solo). A Thundering Herd linebacker has now been named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week following three of their four victories.

