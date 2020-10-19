New store opens for business

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new store has officially opened its doors.

The store, located at 1 Menards Drive in Barboursville near Tanyard Station, opened Monday.

“We are eager to open up our doors and begin servicing the community of Barboursville and surrounding areas.” says Rob Ludwig, Barboursville Menards General Manager. “My Team has worked hard to prepare the store for opening. We are committed to delivering the best service and product selection around. Come in and let the Barboursville Menards turn your home improvement dreams into reality!”

Menards features home improvement items such as a full-service lumberyard, a large selection of roofing, siding, construction blocks, doors, windows, appliances, tools, plants and more. The store also has pet and wildlife supplies as well as health and beauty products.

It’s a family-owned and run company that started in 1958. There are 334 stores located throughout the Midwest.

Menards is open Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

