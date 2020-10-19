Over 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are over 5,000 active coronavirus cases in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 19, 2020, there have been 687,025 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,293 total cases and 399 deaths.

No new deaths have been reported.

There 5,095 are active cases.

14,799 people have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,425), Boone (299), Braxton (40), Brooke (196), Cabell (1,197), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (720), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (160), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (625), Jackson (355), Jefferson (525), Kanawha (3,340), Lewis (66), Lincoln (214), Logan (711), Marion (355), Marshall (250), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (578), Mineral (204), Mingo (507), Monongalia (2,228), Monroe (196), Morgan (102), Nicholas (174), Ohio (459), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (176), Putnam (796), Raleigh (665), Randolph (378), Ritchie (27), Roane (88), Summers (80), Taylor (161), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (225), Wayne (495), Webster (24), Wetzel (82), Wirt (28), Wood (491), Wyoming (178).

