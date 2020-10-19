Advertisement

Over 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are over 5,000 active coronavirus cases in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 19, 2020, there have been 687,025 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,293 total cases and 399 deaths.

No new deaths have been reported.

There 5,095 are active cases.

14,799 people have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,425), Boone (299), Braxton (40), Brooke (196), Cabell (1,197), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (720), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (160), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (625), Jackson (355), Jefferson (525), Kanawha (3,340), Lewis (66), Lincoln (214), Logan (711), Marion (355), Marshall (250), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (578), Mineral (204), Mingo (507), Monongalia (2,228), Monroe (196), Morgan (102), Nicholas (174), Ohio (459), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (176), Putnam (796), Raleigh (665), Randolph (378), Ritchie (27), Roane (88), Summers (80), Taylor (161), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (225), Wayne (495), Webster (24), Wetzel (82), Wirt (28), Wood (491), Wyoming (178).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Several departments responding to fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The call came in around 7:12 Monday morning.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Menards set to open Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Charleston murder sentencing today

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Latest News

News

Ironton-Russell bridge inspection causes morning traffic changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Local

Johnson County school officials discuss remote transition

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
This is the second time the school district will be learning remotely.

Local

Police identify body found in Huntington

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police tell WSAZ, Lyndel Marie Haller, 31, from Hardy County was found around noon Saturday in the 400 block of 5 1/2 Alley.

News

Meigs County community rallies together to find missing man’s body

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Nearly 200 volunteers and neighbors gathered Sunday to search for Kenneth Hayes, 80 of Rocksprings Road in Pomeroy.

News

Fairland Middle School closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This comes after the high school was closed just last week.

Local

More quarantines ordered for students at elementary school

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Floyd County Schools officials say a first grade classroom and the entire fourth grade will be told to stay home.