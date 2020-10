HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have identified the woman whose body was found Saturday in Huntington.

Police tell WSAZ, Lyndel Marie Haller, 31, from Hardy County was found around noon Saturday in the 400 block of 5 1/2 Alley.

Detectives are still investigating what lead to Haller’s death.

