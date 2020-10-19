School district changes instruction plans

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school district is changing their instruction plans for the rest of the semester.

Russell Independent Schools will move to virtual instruction on Wednesdays, according to Superintendent Dr. M. Sean Horne.

The district made the announcement Monday. He says the custodians will use Wednesdays as a day of deep cleaning.

Superintendent Horne says this decision did not come lightly and that this may come as a hardship for some families. The incident rate for positive coronavirus cases in Greenup County is rising and he says he wants to do everything to curb the spread of the virus.

The superintendent says students who chose face to face instruction will come to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesdays, all students will participate in virtual learning.

