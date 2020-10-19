Advertisement

Snell scores, Steelers rout Browns to stay perfect

Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 with the win.
Benny Snell scores his third career touchdown against the Browns.
Benny Snell scores his third career touchdown against the Browns.(Sports Illustrated)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - James Conner ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers battered the Cleveland Browns in a 38-7 blowout victory.

Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 with the win.

Ben Roethlisberger added 162 yards passing and a score as Pittsburgh emphatically ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak while extending the Browns' skid at Heinz Field to 17 and counting.

Benny Snell added a late touchdown for his third-career rushing score.

The Browns (4-2) were unable to get anything going against a defense that sacked aching Baker Mayfield four times. Mayfield also threw a pair of interceptions and was pulled late in the third quarter.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rivers throw 3 TD passes as Colts rally past Bengals 31-27

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Down 21, Indy’s rally capped the greatest regular-season comeback in franchise history.

Sports

Herd Tops In At #22

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Marshall moves back into the Top 25

Sports

Ironton rolls in Ohio Division V playoffs

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Ironton moves on in Ohio playoffs

VOD Recordings

Ironton beats New Lexington

Updated: 21 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WVU beats Kansas

Updated: 22 hours ago
WSAZ Saturday 6 p.m. newscast

Sports

Herd remains unbeaten

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Marshal wins in CUSA again

Local

W.Va. school map shows Mingo in orange again; Kanawha green

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
he updated color map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows counties in the red and counties in the orange.

Sports

WVU Powers Past Kansas, 38–17

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Mountaineers beat Jayhawks for seventh-straight time

Sports

Party like it’s 1984: Kentucky beats No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Kentucky hammered No. 18 Tennessee 34-7 on Saturday afternoon for its first win in Knoxville since 1984. The Wildcats had lost 17 consecutive games in Neyland Stadium.

Sports

Jackson falls in Ohio playoffs

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Jackson lost to Dresden Tri-Valley Friday night in the Ohio Division III football playoffs