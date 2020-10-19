Snell scores, Steelers rout Browns to stay perfect

PITTSBURGH (AP) - James Conner ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers battered the Cleveland Browns in a 38-7 blowout victory.

Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 with the win.

Ben Roethlisberger added 162 yards passing and a score as Pittsburgh emphatically ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak while extending the Browns' skid at Heinz Field to 17 and counting.

Benny Snell added a late touchdown for his third-career rushing score.

The Browns (4-2) were unable to get anything going against a defense that sacked aching Baker Mayfield four times. Mayfield also threw a pair of interceptions and was pulled late in the third quarter.

