Taste of late summer weather lurks

Enjoyable weather week ahead
A nice week day to take in fall.
A nice week day to take in fall.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -October set to morph back to September

A rather glum and gloomy Monday featured a canopy of clouds and showers through much of Ohio and far north Kentucky while some glimmers of sun broke through the overcast deck from Charleston south along I-77 and Route 119 into the Coalfields. The area in the rain held steady in the cooler 60s for highs while in much of West Virginia the brighter skies helped boost highs into the 70s.

Monday evening’s Ohio shower pattern fading into mere sprinkles the farther east it roamed as drier air won the battle of the air masses.

Looking ahead Tuesday’s skies will start mostly cloudy (even a morning shower risk north of Huntington) then turn partly sunny and hazy into the mid-day and afternoon. With a south wind come a warmer and more humid air mass. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 70s for many while warming into the low 70s off to the north.

Then hold onto your seats as Wednesday through Friday bountiful sunshine and stiffer southerly winds help to send highs toward 80 degrees.

The weekend forecast while not wet is for clouds to return along a few passing showers on Saturday. Sunday too will feature clouds more dominant than sun though drier. Next shot at soaking showers will come by next Monday-Tuesday.

