Trick-or-treat tentatively set for Oct. 31 in Charleston

Trick-or-treating(KFYR-TV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Trick-or-treat is set in the city of Charleston this year, but it comes with a bit of a catch.

City officials say the event will happen from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 – provided Kanawha County is green, yellow or gold on the state department of health’s county alert map.

According to county officials, they’ll keep residents posted about the status of things and encourage safety measures such as social distancing and wearing a protective mask around others.

