Two COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, an 86-year-old man and 77-year-old woman have died. There have been 12 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 232 active cases.

43 new cases have been reported since Friday, October 16. There have been 815 since the outbreak began.

Five individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 571.

Scioto County is still a Level 3 or red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

