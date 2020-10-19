Advertisement

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.
Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.(Source: NPS/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found.

Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

They didn’t say where she was found or anything about her condition or what had happened.

Courtier has now been reunited with her family.

Authorities say crews began the search after Courtier did not show up for her scheduled pickup in the park by a private shuttle on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Sentencing set in Charleston murder case

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Video

Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3

Local

Increase in active coronavirus cases at hospital

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 29 active cases in patients and 29 active cases in staff at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital.

Latest News

Local

WV National Guard distributed over 19 million pieces of PPE

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during his press conference Monday afternoon.

National

Missing Mississippi boys found safe

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Officials say they were found Monday morning in Lincoln County, near Brookhaven, Mississippi.

National

Trump jokes he’ll leave the country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Musing at a campaign rally in central Georgia Friday, Donald Trump said he might - albeit to laughter from the audience.

National Politics

Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Many polling sites had long lines before dawn as voters awaited their opening.

Local

17 new cases of COVID-19 in Martin County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Martin County Health Department, the new cases range in age from 11 months to 87 years old.