WSAZ Now Desk | Sentencing set in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a 2019 shooting is set to be sentenced Monday in Charleston.

Braheem Griffin, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge in August. Back in July of 2019, Trequan Gibson was shot and killed on the city’s west side.

Chaelesse Delpleche joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk with a look at how long he faces in prison.

For more information on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.