Advertisement

WV National Guard distributed over 19 million pieces of PPE

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard has received authorization from FEMA to increase the number of active personnel.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during his press conference Monday afternoon.

Gov. Justice says the WVNG can increase their number of personnel to active status to 400.

So far, the national guard has distributed over 19 million pieces of personnel protective equipment to residents. They’ve performed over 48,000 COVID-19 tests and have disinfected 632 vehicles.

The WVNG has also performed over 160 facility disinfections in 22 counties.

They have trained 834 businesses, 111 long-term care facilities or medical practices, and 4,800 civilians on coronavirus prevention.

The National Guard has also made over 220,000 pieces of PPE.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Sentencing set in Charleston murder case

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Video

Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3

Local

Increase in active coronavirus cases at hospital

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 29 active cases in patients and 29 active cases in staff at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital.

Local

17 new cases of COVID-19 in Martin County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Martin County Health Department, the new cases range in age from 11 months to 87 years old.

Latest News

Local

Flags ordered to half staff due to passing of former mayor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is to honor the life and service of former Mayor Kent Hall.

Local

Man sentenced for second degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Braheem Griffin was sentenced to 25 years, which will run concurrently to his other offenses. That’s according to Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Local

School district changes instruction plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Russell Independent Schools will move to virtual instruction on Wednesdays, according to Superintendent Dr. M. Sean Horne.

Local

New store opens for business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The store, located at 1 Menards Drive in Barboursville near Tanyard Station, opened Monday.

Local

Over 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
No new deaths have been reported.

Local

UPDATE | Several departments responding to fire at market

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The call came in around 7:12 Monday morning.