Advertisement

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blood taken from the sickest COVID-19 patients may make for the most effective convalescent plasma therapy treatment.

A new study from Johns Hopkins indicates that the age and gender of blood donors seems to make a difference as well.

Researchers have been using plasma, the antibodies in donor blood from recovered coronavirus patients, to treat COVID-19.

Now they know that the sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

The study found that older men who were hospitalized with coronavirus were among the strongest candidates for plasma donation.

The authors are hoping this new understanding that not all convalescent donations have equal therapeutic strength will make a difference.

Researchers have also found that inexpensive commercial test kits can help identify plasma with the strongest virus-fighting antibodies.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rush Limbaugh says he faces setback in terminal lung cancer fight

Updated: 7 minutes ago
On Monday, Limbaugh told his listeners he’s had a setback in his prognosis, and the cancer had progressed.

National

Justice Dept. to file landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Kicking Out The Rain, Slowly

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The frosted chill of the weekend is set to give way to the warmth of golden sunshine days of October. Highs near 80 are in our future!

National

Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.

Local

I-64 EB to be shut down in Kenova Tuesday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
Contractors will need to perform an emergency repair to the eastbound lane on the existing bridge.

Latest News

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Marshall part of first-of-its kind recovery conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A statewide effort in West Virginia to help students through drug recovery is set for Tuesday.

National

NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal California boat fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal authorities are expected to vote Tuesday on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California.

News

Marshall part of statewide conference on recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Free COVID testing, flu vaccines in Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today