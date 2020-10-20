Advertisement

Charleston man arrested after allegedly stealing packages from porch

A Charleston man has been arrested after allegedly stealing several packages Monday afternoon.
Oct. 19, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man has been arrested after allegedly stealing several packages Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, James Baldwin, 46, has been charged with petit larceny.

The release says Baldwin stole several Amazon packages from a porch in the 1500 block of Quarrier Street around 2 p.m. Monday.

He was captured on surveillance cameras and later found behind the Par Mar store in the 1500 block of Washington Street East.

All of the stolen packages were recovered and returned to the victim.

