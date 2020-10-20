Chesapeake School District addresses unauthorized homecoming

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Chesapeake School District has addressed an unauthorized homecoming event.

According to the Interim Superintendent, Doug Hale, there are parent groups organizing a student homecoming dance off site without consent from the Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District administration. Parents have said this is not an authorized school event, but are still using the school name and Panther logo, and selling tickets.

The school district says this event could jeopardize the health and welfare of students and staff. It could lead to a full quarantine of the district. Interim Superintendent Hale says the ripple effect of an event could be catastrophic to the educational program and athletic seasons.

Hale says to follow the safety directives of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Lawrence County Health Department to ensure a successful school year.

