COVID-19 related death in Kanawha County

Ohio County has had 584 cases of the virus and 9 deaths to date.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death related to the coronavirus has been reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 79-year-old female has died. There have been 103 total deaths in the county.

As of Tuesday, October 20, there are 23 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,465.

There are 959 active cases.

53 more people have recovered. 2,403 total individuals have recovered from the virus.

