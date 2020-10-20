COVID-19 related death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death related to the coronavirus has been reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 79-year-old female has died. There have been 103 total deaths in the county.

As of Tuesday, October 20, there are 23 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,465.

There are 959 active cases.

53 more people have recovered. 2,403 total individuals have recovered from the virus.

