Crews fight house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews fought a house fire late Monday night in Charleston that caused considerable damage.

Firefighters say the blaze in the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive resulted in a “high-dollar loss.” It was reported shortly before 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, no one was home at the time. The cause is unknown at this point.

