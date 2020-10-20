Advertisement

Crews fight house fire in Charleston

Charleston firefighters battle a house fire Monday night in the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive.
Charleston firefighters battle a house fire Monday night in the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews fought a house fire late Monday night in Charleston that caused considerable damage.

Firefighters say the blaze in the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive resulted in a “high-dollar loss.” It was reported shortly before 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, no one was home at the time. The cause is unknown at this point.

