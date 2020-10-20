Drop-off locations announced for National Drug Take Back Day in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department will be participating Saturday in National Drug Take Back Day.

It allows people the chance to turn in unused or expired prescription medication.

The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24:

Walgreens, 655 Washington St. W.

Drug Emporium, 1603 Kanawha Blvd. W.

WV Drug Intervention Institute, 118 Capital St.

Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave. SE

Fruth Pharmacy, 864 Oakwood Road

Kroger Ashton Place, 1100 Fledderjohn Road

