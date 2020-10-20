Early voting starts Wednesday in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Early voting in-person begins Wednesday for West Virginians.

It runs from October 21 through October 31. Click here to find your early voting locations and hours.

The West Virginia Secretary of State says as of Tuesday, October 20, there have been 138,073 statewide absentee ballots requested, 91,298 absentee ballots cast and 1,268,460 people are registered to vote.

136,562 absentee ballots have been sent to voters, which is 98.9% of ballots requested, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

October 28 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Click here to request your ballot or to find more information.

