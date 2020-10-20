Elementary school to go virtual

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Prestonsburg Elementary will switch to virtual instruction.

Superintendent Danny Adkins says the school will go virtual from October 21 through October 30.

The superintendent says they have several grades and a high number of staff in quarantine.

Students and staff will go back to the school on November 2 with caution.

The district says they are working with the Floyd County Health Department and health departments from surrounding counties.

