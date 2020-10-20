Advertisement

Elementary school to go virtual

Superintendent Danny Adkins says the school will go virtual from October 21 through October 30.
Superintendent Danny Adkins says the school will go virtual from October 21 through October 30.(AP)
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Prestonsburg Elementary will switch to virtual instruction.

Superintendent Danny Adkins says the school will go virtual from October 21 through October 30.

The superintendent says they have several grades and a high number of staff in quarantine.

Students and staff will go back to the school on November 2 with caution.

The district says they are working with the Floyd County Health Department and health departments from surrounding counties.

