Elementary school to go virtual
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Prestonsburg Elementary will switch to virtual instruction.
Superintendent Danny Adkins says the school will go virtual from October 21 through October 30.
The superintendent says they have several grades and a high number of staff in quarantine.
Students and staff will go back to the school on November 2 with caution.
The district says they are working with the Floyd County Health Department and health departments from surrounding counties.
