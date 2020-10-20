Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A former Marshall University football captain will spend seven and a half years behind bars, after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.

Jeremiah Taylor, 32, was sentenced Monday in federal court. He will also be on supervised release for 15 years after he’s released from prison.

Taylor admitted he used an app called “Kik” to send graphic videos to an undercover FBI agent.

According to information from the court, he also asked the agent to send him videos of his daughter.

"A former college football star that was a Captain on the Marshall University football team. He was idolized by countless kids across the country. This is a tragic case. Child pornography crimes are absolutely egregious and will not be tolerated,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart in a news release. “Child predators- whether football stars, a relative or a neighbor- should know that we’re coming for you. My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable through prosecutions like this.”

Taylor’s username on “Kik” was “58thatdude58.” According to a press release 58 is the number he wore while playing football at Marshall.

