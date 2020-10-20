Advertisement

Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission

Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission
Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A former Marshall University football captain will spend seven and a half years behind bars, after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.

Jeremiah Taylor, 32, was sentenced Monday in federal court. He will also be on supervised release for 15 years after he’s released from prison.

Taylor admitted he used an app called “Kik” to send graphic videos to an undercover FBI agent.

According to information from the court, he also asked the agent to send him videos of his daughter.

"A former college football star that was a Captain on the Marshall University football team. He was idolized by countless kids across the country. This is a tragic case. Child pornography crimes are absolutely egregious and will not be tolerated,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart in a news release. “Child predators- whether football stars, a relative or a neighbor- should know that we’re coming for you. My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable through prosecutions like this.”

Taylor’s username on “Kik” was “58thatdude58.” According to a press release 58 is the number he wore while playing football at Marshall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Charleston man arrested after allegedly stealing packages from porch

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A Charleston man has been arrested after stealing several packages Monday afternoon.

News

Man sentenced to prison for shooting teenager

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder will spend more than two decades in a correctional facility for a deadly shooting in Charleston.

Local

Survey to ask Kentucky teachers their thoughts on teaching in pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kentucky education leaders are asking teachers across the state to fill out a survey to get their takeaways on teaching during a worldwide pandemic.

Video

Kentucky teachers asked their thoughts on school during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kentucky teachers asked their thoughts on school during pandemic

Latest News

Forecast

Taste of late summer weather lurks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
The frosted chill of the weekend is set to give way to the warmth of golden sunshine days of October. Highs near 80 are in our future!

Video

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Video

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Local

More than 55 quarantined from two schools in Putnam County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two people from Winfield Middle School have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Local

Trick-or-treat tentatively set for Oct. 31 in Charleston

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
City officials say the event will happen from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 – provided Kanawha County is green, yellow or gold on the state department of health’s county alert map.

Video

Protect our children: bringing awareness to sex trafficking

Updated: 5 hours ago
Protect our children: bringing awareness to sex trafficking