Former postal worker pleads guilty to delivering marijuana

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A former postal worker in Huntington on Monday admitted his role in a scheme to ship and distribute marijuana, according to information from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Carl Varnum admitted he would get shipments of roughly 16 pounds of pot in Huntington delivered from California.

He then recruited a letter carrier to receive the packages and deliver them on his delivery route. Investigators say the deliveries went on for about three years.

Varnum faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in January.

