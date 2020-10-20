Advertisement

Frustrations run high as Suddenlink public hearing leaves many customers with unanswered questions

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Frustrations ran high Monday evening after a public hearing held for Suddenlink customers left many with more unanswered questions and a quest for a solution.

One woman says the unreliable phone service from her provider Suddenlink nearly led to her husband’s death.

“I had heard him scream. I went to the living room, and he was in the recliner chair, blue in the face, with his arms and legs up in the air. Our phone didn’t work. My cellphone had no service to call for an ambulance,” said that customer. “They told me on customer service, ‘they were sorry for my inconvenience.’ An inconvenience is not getting to watch your soap opera. It’s not watching your husband turn blue and pray that you can get him to a hospital in time for oxygen.”

Other customers reported issues of spotty service, billing issues, and a lack of customer service.

“We pay for a service that doesn’t work, and it’s frustrating,” said a customer.

One customer stating he’s been a loyal customer for 12 years but has now gone without internet service for the third week, making it virtually impossible for his daughter to do virtual learning at home.

“Right there at the corner of my street, there had been 60 people without internet service from where the grid starts,” he said.

Representative Ashley Tackett Laferty is alarmed at the safety concern the lack of service is causing in the community.

“Tonight we have heard how businesses, churches, and students are suffering,” Laferty said. “The service being provided may be causing a safety hazard in our community. We appreciate you coming here to listen to our community’s complaints. We’d like to hear some solutions.”

Suddenlink representatives at the meeting stated each customer concern would be taken into consideration and evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

