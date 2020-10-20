Advertisement

High school football teams adjusting to playing multiple games a week

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Typically high school football teams spend the week gearing up for games on Friday nights, but in this pandemic year, games are being played just about every day.

Because of the pandemic wrecking havoc on schedules, schools are constantly scrambling to schedule games when and wherever they can.

Tuesday will mark the fourth game the Wayne Pioneers have played in the span of just 12 days. It’s an adjustment for a tough, physical sport that normally only sees games played once a week.

Coach Tom Harmon says with so much changing week to week depending on what color a county is on a given Saturday, scheduling opponents, not to mention trying to game plan for them, has morphed into an impromptu affair.

“From a scheme standpoint, when you’re playing another team, you don’t have a chance to take away the things they do well,” Harmon said.

The Pioneers had to sit out the first chunk of the season because Wayne County was in the orange. Now they’re playing more games in shorter windows of time.

“You don’t have time to go in depth, and you have to condense what you usually do,” Harmon said.

Wayne athletic trainer Gabrielle Cotton says they’re lightening up practices to prevent the student athletes from being worn out.

“Having more games is resting them more, because practices are less intense,” Cotton said. “They’re doing more walk-through practices than strenuous practices.”

“You can’t have physical practices or anything like that,” Harmon said. “It’s pretty much just a stretching-type situation. They actually probably get more rest with a short distance between games, because they’re not as intense of practices.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New fiber-optic technology now available for businesses in Charleston

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Alpha technologies, a small business owned by a disabled veteran, has new fiber optic technology available for businesses in Charleston and South Charleston.

Local

Traffic stop nets 2 drug arrests in eastern Ky.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened in the Harold area of Floyd County.

News

Frustrations run high as Suddenlink public hearing leaves many customers with unanswered questions

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Frustrations ran high Monday evening after a public hearing held for Suddenlink customers left many with more unanswered questions and a quest for a solution.

Local

Crews fight house fire in Charleston

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive.

Latest News

News

Wayne to play fourth football game in 12 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Wayne football team is adjusting how they practice to prevent players from being over-worked.

Local

Former postal worker pleads guilty to delivering marijuana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Carl Varnum admitted he would get shipments of roughly 16 pounds of pot in Huntington delivered from California.

News

Charleston man arrested after allegedly stealing packages from porch

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Charleston man has been arrested after stealing several packages Monday afternoon.

News

Man sentenced to prison for shooting teenager

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder will spend more than two decades in a correctional facility for a deadly shooting in Charleston.

Local

Survey to ask Kentucky teachers their thoughts on teaching in pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kentucky education leaders are asking teachers across the state to fill out a survey to get their takeaways on teaching during a worldwide pandemic.

News

Former Marshall football player sentenced for child porn admission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jeremiah Taylor admitted he used an app called "Kik" to send graphic videos to an undercover FBI agent.