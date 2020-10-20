Advertisement

Highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in 24 hours recorded in Ohio

Ohio coronavirus
Ohio coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The state of Ohio is reporting over 200 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus and over 2,000 new cases on Tuesday.

As of October 20, there are 2,015 new cases and eight new deaths.

There have been 185,639 total cases and 5,083 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

216 hospitalizations have been reported within the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of hospitalizations ever reported in a 24 hour period in Ohio, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. There have been 17,388 hospitalizations in total.

69 of 88 counties are considered high incidence, according to Gov. DeWine during his press conference on Tuesday.

Governor DeWine also says on August 20, he asked the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation Board of Directors to approve a second dividend for public and private employers as financial support during the pandemic. These checks will be mailed to employers beginning this week throughout the end of October.

He also announced the long-term care facility dashboard is going live here. This shows types of visitations that facilities will allow across the state. You will be able to look up your county or facility to check the visitation rules.

Governor DeWine says the Ohio Department of Health amended a directive to require all labs to start sharing all positive, negative, inconclusive and invalid COVID-19 test results with the health department. This will help get additional data for a more complete picture of how the virus is spreading.

This is a developing story.

