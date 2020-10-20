I-64 EB to be shut down in Kenova Tuesday night

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Part of I-64 will be shut down Tuesday evening in Kenova.

According to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Highways, crews are currently replacing the Broad Hollow Bridge along I-64 near mile marker 1.75.

Traffic is currently reduced to one lane in each direction.

Contractors will need to perform an emergency repair to the eastbound lane on the existing bridge.

That repair job will be done Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

During this time, eastbound traffic traveling I-64 will use Exit 1 and follow the signed detour along U.S. 60 eastbound.

Westbound traffic isn’t affected.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.