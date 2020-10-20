Advertisement

Judge says Breonna Taylor grand juror can speak about case

In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylor’s fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2.
In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylor’s fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for grand jurors to speak about the proceedings in the case against the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor.

An anonymous grand juror who sat on the panel last month had sued to speak publicly. None of the officers were charged directly in Taylor’s death, but one officer was charged with endangering Taylor’s neighbors.

“This is a rare and extraordinary example of a case where, at the time this motion is made, the historical reasons for preserving grand jury secrecy are null,” Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell wrote in the ruling.

She wrote that any individual grand juror who wishes to identify themselves as a participant in the proceedings could do so, but was not compelled to do so.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office led the investigation, had opposed letting grand jurors speak about the proceedings. Cameron has said he did not introduce any homicide charges against the two officers who shot Taylor, because they were justified in returning fire after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Cameron would appeal the ruling.

A Black woman, Taylor was shot five times in her home on March 13 by white officers executing a narcotics warrant.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 related death in Kanawha County

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 103 total deaths in the county.

National

Safety board: Lack of oversight blamed for deadly boat fire

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

National

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t appear on broadcast TV this year

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
AppleTV+ now holds the rights and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.

Local

Drop-off locations announced for National Drug Take Back Day in Charleston

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It allows people the chance to turn in unused or expired prescription medication.

Local

16 deaths, over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in Ky

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 1,342 total deaths and 89,544 total cases.

Latest News

National

Trump pressures Barr to investigate Bidens as election nears

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | First Hurricane Honor Trail Race this weekend

Updated: 49 minutes ago

National Politics

McConnell says any Pelosi-Mnuchin deal would get Senate vote

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he’ll schedule a vote if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are able to seal an agreement on a huge COVID-19 relief bill.

Studio 3

Supporting your student during an uncertain school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Christi Shelton on Studio 3.

Supporting your student during an uncertain school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Supporting your student during an uncertain school year

Studio 3

Microneedling with Living Well

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Jarrod Chapman on Studio 3.