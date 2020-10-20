Marshall hosting first-of-its kind recovery conference

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An effort to help students through drug recovery is set for Huntington.

Marshall University will host the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Conference Tuesday from 10:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m.

The one-day virtual conference has multiple sessions on different facets of recovery.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/120816361991.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.