Miss Pre-Teen United States on Studio 3

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Tiarah Thornton of Point Pleasant, West Virginia represented West Virginia this past week at the Miss United States National pageant at the PGA national resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida where she earned the title of Miss Pre-Teen United States 2020. She competed in a four-phase pageant that included interview, fitness wear, evening gown, and on stage platform presentation. Her platform is helping Hospice care in honor of her late father Pat Thornton who passed away from stage four pancreatic cancer while being treated at the Hubbard hospice house, so her platform is very dear to her heart and she plans to continue this work on the national level throughout her reign.

