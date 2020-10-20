More Monday Night Football In Kanawha Valley

KANAWHA COUNTY, Wv. (WSAZ) - For the second straight Monday night, the sights and sounds of high school football were heard throughout the Kanawha Valley. In South Charleston, the Black Eagles jumped on St. Albans early and rolled to a 56-7 win. Meanwhile at UC Stadium, the Capital Cougars got their first win of 2020 as they beat Riverside 30-6. Finally, Sissonville put up the biggest numbers of the night as they won in a shootout with Nitro 69-26.

The teams in the Kanawha Valley will decide this week who, when and where their next games will be. Here are the highlights that aired Monday night on WSAZ.

