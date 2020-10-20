Protecting your packages from thieves

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more people ordering things online instead of shopping in stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police are warning Porch Pirates, criminals who steal delivered packages, are getting an early start to the holiday season. Many people have already made purchases that are in transit to their homes during sales at major retailers over the past week.

Charleston Police arrested James Baldwin on Monday for allegedly stealing packages off the porch of a house in the 1500 block of Quarrier Street on the city’s east end. Detectives said property crimes have increased across the city recently with more people ordering things online as the holiday shopping season approaches.

“More people shopping online means more package deliveries, more packages on porches," Lt. Tony Hazelett said. "I know it is probably an inconvenience to go to an Amazon locker, or to the post office, but it can save you a couple hundred dollars by your packages not being stolen.”

Hazelett said you should also require a signature for delivery or see if a package can be delivered to you at work to prevent boxes from sitting unattended on your front step for hours.

“People see it on the porch and they have the opportunity to come and get that," Hazelett said. "With property crime going up with the coronavirus, we feel it is just an easier way to install the security systems, ring doorbells, use the Amazon lockers or other options.”

Security cameras can be a great way to know if someone is looking at your house or walks up on your porch, Hazelett said. Video doorbells are also more discreet than larger security systems and will send notifications to your cell phone. Many shipping companies also offer delivery notifications that can be sent to your cell phone.

“This is a great area, great neighborhood, but there are still bad people out there, and desperate people for that," Travis Jones said. He lives just a few houses down from the package theft happened Monday. "We have to just keep our eyes open. Sometimes trash gets gone through. It kind of makes you think and keep your eyes peeled at all times is what we need to communicate to one another.”

Hazelett said you should contact police as soon as you notice a package has been stolen, so officers can begin looking for the suspect and try to recover the items. He said no crime is too small to report, and any photos or videos of the suspect is extremely helpful as it can be posted online to help identify the suspect.

