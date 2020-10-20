Advertisement

Several departments respond to structure fire in Boone County

Eight different departments responding to a structure fire in Boone County.
Eight different departments responding to a structure fire in Boone County.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight different departments are responding Tuesday evening to a structure fire in Boone County.

According to dispatchers, it’s a four story building that is a closed down.

No one is inside, and there are no injuries reported

WSAZ has a crew on the way.

Keeping checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

