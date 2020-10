PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Property Tax Office have shut down.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is because of a positive coronavirus case in the building.

Officials say the office will be closed to the public until Monday, October 26 at 8:30 a.m.

The office will be cleaned and sanitized.

