Smith Academy of Salon Professionals

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Smith Academy of Salon Professionals (SASPRO) is Huntington’s newest Beauty School. They offer courses in cosmetology, hairstyling, esthetics and nails.

SASPRO is located at 1050 Adams Ave in Huntington.

You can call them at 304-633-0377.

Click here to visit them online.

Click here to follow along on Facebook.

Click here to follow along on Instagram.

