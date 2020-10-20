Advertisement

Survey to ask Kentucky teachers their thoughts on teaching in pandemic

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky education leaders are asking teachers across the state to fill out a survey to get their takeaways on teaching during a worldwide pandemic.

Local Kentucky Education Association representative, Missy Salyers says the surveys are aimed to help teachers address any of their concerns without fear of retaliation.

“This is a way to voice those concerns and they won’t come back on you,” said Salyers. “The commissioner will be able to see what district they come from but there will be no names attached."

Salyers says since in-person learning resumed in Kentucky she has heard from teachers in many districts who have worries about social distancing, the numbers of students in the classroom, and issues with virtual learning.

Teachers with questions about the survey should contact their local KEA representative.

