Traffic stop nets 2 drug arrests in eastern Ky.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two men from eastern Kentucky face drug charges after a traffic stop in the Harold area, Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies say.

According to investigators, it happened Saturday afternoon when K-9 “Lita” alerted deputies to drugs inside the vehicle.

Deputies ended up seizing heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills, digital scales and plastic baggies.

James Stacy, 44, of Salyersville, and Frank Henry London, 32, of Harold, both face drug possession and trafficking charges.

They were taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.