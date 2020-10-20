Advertisement

Virtual instruction returning for several Raceland-Worthington Schools students

Concerns about COVID-19 have led to Raceland-Worthington Schools returning to virtual instruction beginning Thursday for sixth- through 12th-graders.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Concerns about COVID-19 have led to Raceland-Worthington Schools returning to virtual instruction beginning Thursday for sixth- through 12th-graders.

School officials made that announcement Tuesday, saying those grades will remain virtual until Wednesday, Nov. 4.

According to school officials, they “received notification of multiple quarantines among staff members,” but they’re not confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The school district said filing staff vacancies has been challenging at this time.

Meanwhile, preschool to fifth-grade students will continue to have in-person instruction, and transportation for them will continue on a normal schedule.

The school district reports that its Food Service will be feeding via drive-through for all virtual instruction students from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm each school day at Raceland-Worthington High School.

