WSAZ Now Desk | Suddenlink public hearing in Prestonsburg

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A public hearing was held Monday in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, giving Suddenlink customers the chance to voice frustrations over phone and internet service.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk following that hearing to discuss neighbor’s concerns and talk about what’s next in the process.

For more information about the public hearing, click here.

