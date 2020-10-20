Advertisement

W.Va. tops 400 COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine more West Virginians have died in connection to the coronavirus, topping 400 total deaths.

According to the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 20, 2020, there have been 690,803 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,519 total cases and 408 deaths.

The deaths include a 44-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Clay County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 90-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Brooke County, and an 86-year old male from Cabell County.

There are 5,113 active cases.

The DHHR says 14,988 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,443), Boone (302), Braxton (43), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,212), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (66), Fayette (722), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (161), Hampshire (119), Hancock (194), Hardy (102), Harrison (625), Jackson (358), Jefferson (532), Kanawha (3,360), Lewis (66), Lincoln (217), Logan (716), Marion (359), Marshall (255), Mason (166), McDowell (106), Mercer (588), Mineral (205), Mingo (518), Monongalia (2,236), Monroe (205), Morgan (104), Nicholas (174), Ohio (462), Pendleton (72), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (179), Putnam (802), Raleigh (674), Randolph (380), Ritchie (32), Roane (91), Summers (81), Taylor (164), Tucker (56), Tyler (24), Upshur (226), Wayne (507), Webster (25), Wetzel (93), Wirt (30), Wood (504), Wyoming (183).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Suddenlink public hearing in Prestonsburg

Updated: moments ago

Local

Sheriff’s office closes due to the coronavirus

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the office will be closed to the public until Monday, October 26 at 8:30 a.m.

National

Trump says Fauci is ‘terrific guy’ but not ‘team player’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Trump’s strained relationship with Fauci has political overtones as the president defends his record on the coronavirus just two weeks before Election Day.

Local

Early voting starts Wednesday in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It runs from October 21 through October 31.

Latest News

Regional

UPDATE: State Police ID man who died in officer-involved shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers and Dennis Bright
Paul Bailey, 21, of Walker, killed during sheriff deputy's response to disturbance, troopers say

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Kicking Out The Rain, Slowly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The frosted chill of the weekend is set to give way to the warmth of golden sunshine days of October. Highs near 80 are in our future!

Local

UPDATE | I-64 EB to be shut down in Kenova Tuesday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
Contractors will need to perform an emergency repair to the eastbound lane on the existing bridge.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Marshall part of first-of-its kind recovery conference

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A statewide effort in West Virginia to help students through drug recovery is set for Tuesday.

News

Marshall part of statewide conference on recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today