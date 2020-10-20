W.Va. tops 400 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine more West Virginians have died in connection to the coronavirus, topping 400 total deaths.

According to the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 20, 2020, there have been 690,803 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,519 total cases and 408 deaths.

The deaths include a 44-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Clay County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 90-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Brooke County, and an 86-year old male from Cabell County.

There are 5,113 active cases.

The DHHR says 14,988 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,443), Boone (302), Braxton (43), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,212), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (66), Fayette (722), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (161), Hampshire (119), Hancock (194), Hardy (102), Harrison (625), Jackson (358), Jefferson (532), Kanawha (3,360), Lewis (66), Lincoln (217), Logan (716), Marion (359), Marshall (255), Mason (166), McDowell (106), Mercer (588), Mineral (205), Mingo (518), Monongalia (2,236), Monroe (205), Morgan (104), Nicholas (174), Ohio (462), Pendleton (72), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (179), Putnam (802), Raleigh (674), Randolph (380), Ritchie (32), Roane (91), Summers (81), Taylor (164), Tucker (56), Tyler (24), Upshur (226), Wayne (507), Webster (25), Wetzel (93), Wirt (30), Wood (504), Wyoming (183).

