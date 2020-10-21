Advertisement

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Twelve new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.
Twelve new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twelve new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

Health department officials say the cases range from a 23-year-old woman to a woman in her late 70s. One patient in her 70s is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 584 positive cases, 476 which have recovered.

Ninety-nine cases remain active, and there have been eight deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chesapeake school district addresses planned unauthorized homecoming

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The interim superintendent fears the dance could have a costly ripple effect.

Local

High turnout reported for early voting in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In Boyd County, about 1,700 people have voted early and around 4,100 have sent in their absentee ballots.

Local

Local business working with health department after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Peerless Block and Brick is following guidelines, has quarantined affected employees and is working to stop the spread of the virus among employees at its St. Albans office.

Video

High turnout for early voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
High turnout for early voting

Latest News

News

Brisk flu shot turnout reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 3 hours ago
In just one month, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has already given out 3,769 flu shots.

Video

Domestic violence survivor shares her story

Updated: 4 hours ago
Domestic violence survivor shares her story

News

Protecting your packages from thieves

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Charleston Police said there has been an increase in property crime across the city, including package theft, with more people ordering online instead of shopping in stores due to the pandemic.

Local

Portsmouth business ‘lifting’ the burden of opioid epidemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
After spending years serving his country, Dale King returned to Portsmouth to find a new battle raging close to home.

News

Protecting your packages from thieves

Updated: 4 hours ago

Breaking

UPDATE | Several departments respond to fire at Hobet Coal Mine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Eight different departments are responding to a structure fire in Boone County.