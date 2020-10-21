12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twelve new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

Health department officials say the cases range from a 23-year-old woman to a woman in her late 70s. One patient in her 70s is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 584 positive cases, 476 which have recovered.

Ninety-nine cases remain active, and there have been eight deaths.

