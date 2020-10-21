Advertisement

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Greenup County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two new deaths due to COVID-19 are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the latest victims were two women, ages 60 and 78.

That brings the county’s death toll to 10.

The county also reported seven new cases, ranging from a 1-year-old girl to an 80-year-old man.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 591 total positive cases, 476 which have recovered.

One hundred four cases remain active.

