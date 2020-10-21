31 new cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported 31 new cases of the coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

Officials say this brings the total to 856 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 12 deaths in connection to the virus since the outbreak started.

19 more individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 596.

Scioto County is a level 3 or red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory map.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.