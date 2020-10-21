Advertisement

After decades of water issues, village finally getting new water system

Coal Grove officials announced on Tuesday a waterline replacement project coming to the village next week.
Coal Grove officials announced on Tuesday a waterline replacement project coming to the village next week.(Tori Yorgey)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL GROVE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - An 80 to 100-year-old water system is finally scheduled to be replaced for the village of Coal Grove.

“It’s a huge win for the village of Coal Grove,” said Mayor Gary Sherman.

On Tuesday, village officials officially announced a waterline replacement project that is set to begin next week.

“With the condition of the current water system, we have water breaks almost daily,” Sherman said. “We have water loss in places that quite frankly, takes us a while to figure out where it’s leaking out.”

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who is providing the large grant for the project, says currently, the water pipes inside the village are “undersized and beyond their useful life."

In 2019, the village also experienced a pump malfunction causing the water to turn hot pink.

Mayor Sherman said they finalized all of the funding for the project this year through grants and a loan. The estimated total cost is $6 million, but Sherman said it’ll be worth it in the long run.

“Our water plant pumps out crystal clear water 24/7, we have absolutely no problem with the water plant, it’s just these underground lines and it’s just simply the age of these lines,” he said.

The mayor added the project will last for roughly eight months.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Nitro’s next police chief appointed

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Maj. Chris Fleming will take over as Nitro's police chief in December.

News

Several departments respond to fire at Hobet Coal Mine

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Crews from several departments responded Tuesday night to a fire at the Hobet Coal Mine in Boone County, West Virginia.

Local

How contact tracing works: a look at Capital High with 70 quarantined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
COVID-19 contact tracing can be a complicated and intense undertaking. Educators at Capital High School and in Kanawha County discovered that firsthand during a recent case.

Forecast

Indian summer arrives

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
When a warm dry spell follows the first frost in fall, the weather is referred to as Indian Summer. Legend has it as the time when farmers can make up for lost time and complete their harvest before the cold winds of autumn arrive for good.

Latest News

News

Chesapeake school district addresses planned unauthorized homecoming

Updated: 2 hours ago
The interim superintendent fears the dance could have a costly ripple effect.

Local

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health department officials say the cases range from a 23-year-old woman to a woman in her late 70s. One patient in her 70s is hospitalized.

Local

High turnout reported for early voting in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In Boyd County, about 1,700 people have voted early and around 4,100 have sent in their absentee ballots.

Local

Local business working with health department after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Peerless Block and Brick is following guidelines, has quarantined affected employees and is working to stop the spread of the virus among employees at its St. Albans office.

Video

High turnout for early voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
High turnout for early voting

News

Brisk flu shot turnout reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 5 hours ago
In just one month, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has already given out 3,769 flu shots.