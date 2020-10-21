After decades of water issues, village finally getting new water system

COAL GROVE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - An 80 to 100-year-old water system is finally scheduled to be replaced for the village of Coal Grove.

“It’s a huge win for the village of Coal Grove,” said Mayor Gary Sherman.

On Tuesday, village officials officially announced a waterline replacement project that is set to begin next week.

“With the condition of the current water system, we have water breaks almost daily,” Sherman said. “We have water loss in places that quite frankly, takes us a while to figure out where it’s leaking out.”

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who is providing the large grant for the project, says currently, the water pipes inside the village are “undersized and beyond their useful life."

In 2019, the village also experienced a pump malfunction causing the water to turn hot pink.

Mayor Sherman said they finalized all of the funding for the project this year through grants and a loan. The estimated total cost is $6 million, but Sherman said it’ll be worth it in the long run.

“Our water plant pumps out crystal clear water 24/7, we have absolutely no problem with the water plant, it’s just these underground lines and it’s just simply the age of these lines,” he said.

The mayor added the project will last for roughly eight months.

